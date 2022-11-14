Man stabs wife to death, then attempts suicide





A man in Muranga County stabbed his wife to death on Saturday night before he also tried to kill himself.

Ms Pauline Mwangi, the OCPD Mathioya police station in Murang’a County said that the man identified as Mr Peter Muturi is known to have a history of mental issues.

“He stabbed his wife several times before hitting her on the head using a blunt object, he then hid the body inside the house,” the OCPD said.

According to Ms Mwangi, the suspect who is 60 years old then left for a local church in the neighbourhood where he informed his brother what had transpired.

When he returned to the crime scene alongside his brother and others, the suspect attempted to stab himself but he was rescued.

“He was then rushed to Kiriani Mission Hospital where he is currently admitted and being treated by medics,” said the police boss.

Police said the suspect is due to be questioned by detectives over the incident which Ms Mwangi described as foul.

Mental health has been a serious issue in Kenya and in July 2020, Dr Frank Njenga, who headed a taskforce on the issue, said that it is time it is declared a national disaster.

According to Dr Njenga, mental health issues are deep-rooted and it is time it is given the attention it deserves.

A week ago, senators passed a bill which was sponsored by former nominated senator Ms Sylvia Kasanga which required county governments without a budget for mental health to implement the new mental health act gains momentum. The bill was unanimously passed by senators.

This is after it successfully underwent the parliamentary process for more than four years and was signed into law by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

