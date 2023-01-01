Man storms house, kills two children as mother watches on New Year’s eve





Police have launched a manhunt for an unknown man who allegedly stormed into a house in Kikuyu on New Year’s eve and killed two children as the mother helplessly watched.

According to a police report, the unknown man on the night of Saturday, December 31, 2022, knocked on the door of the house where the mother and the two children were before he committed the heinous act.

When the mother opened the door, the man, who was armed with a knife, stormed in and tied her to a chair before ending the lives of the two children who were aged three and seven years old.

Also read: Woman on the run after attacking and almost chopping off husband’s manhood

“The woman then told the police that she did not raise any alarm because she feared that the man would also kill her. It would have been important of the woman to raise the alarm before the man escaped from the scene of crime,” Ms Catherine Ringera, the Kikuyu Sub County police commander said.

According to Ms Ringera, immediately after the man killed the two children he took their bodies and placed them inside a bucket full of water.

Also read: Search for perfect selfie leads to Lake Victoria boat accident

The police boss said that the manner in which the two minors informed the police’s decision to arrest the mother who is currently being held at a local station.

Ms Ringera said detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are grilling the woman over the incident.

The killings were reported to the police after neighbours visited the house only to find the woman tied and the two lifeless bodies. The bodies were later taken to the Thogoto Hospital Mortuary.

Also read: Bridesmaids chased away by SDA pastor over ‘indecent dressing’ speak