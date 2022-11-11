Man subjected to mob justice for chasing someone with a knife





A man was on Thursday night subjected to mob injustice after a resident of the Mihango area in Nairobi caught him chasing his colleague with a knife.

The two men differed over masonry tools leading to the incident.

Police said that Victor Ochieng had initially stabbed Brian Ouma Omondi in the right hand, forcing Brian to start running to escape from him.

“While crying for help and Victor chasing after him while carrying the knife. His act prompted members of the public who were around to mistake Victor for a thief thereby giving him a thorough beating,” the police statement read in part.

Police said he sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for treatment.

The latest incident comes in the wake of frequent cases of muggings as Nairobians are no longer walking at ease within the city center, courtesy of violent muggers.

Many are young enough to be in school but armed crudely and ganging up on victims enough to be a threat.

The thugs walk in groups to attack unsuspecting Kenyans, making away with mobile phones, cash, shoes, and other personal valuables. The situation worsens when it rains, at night, and during weekends.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of being behind a string of armed robberies in the city.

Police said he was arrested after a 6-kilometer chase along the Southern Bypass and inside the Nairobi National Park after he jumped into the park to evade arrest.

DCI officers arrested the juvenile on regular patrol, and a knife, which he allegedly used to stab victims, was also recovered.

“He led the officers to a spot close to Wilson Airport, where they recovered a knife he uses to stab victims before taking off with their valuables,” the statement read in part.

In CBD, areas around Kenya National Archives, Globe Cinema Roundabout, Ronald Ngala Street, River Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue are among the most unsafe.

On Friday, newly sworn-in Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome vowed to address rising cases of insecurity across the country now that he is at the National Police Service (NPS).

Speaking at the Supreme Court grounds just moments after taking the oath of office, Koome noted that he was well aware that Kenya has become increasingly insecure in the past few months.

His statements come amid growing public outrage that the NPS is failing Kenyans owing to rising cases of broad daylight stabbings, shootings, and murder across the country, which largely go unsolved.

“I’d like to tell all those crooks that are disturbing the peace by stealing, stabbing and shooting people that this will no longer happen under my watch. I will not sleep on the job,” said Koome.

He issued a stern warning to criminal entities across the country, noting that under his administration, the NPS would leave no stone unturned if it meant safeguarding the lives of Kenyans.

“Let us all enjoy our existence and live peacefully. To the criminals out there, please bear with me because you will face it. We are not threatening anybody but we are stating things as they are. Everybody should earn a living legitimately and not by harassing and stealing from our citizens,” he said.

“We urge Kenyans to go about with their business; the NPS will protect you and your properties and this is the message I am sending as I take charge of NPS.”

