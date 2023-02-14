Man tricks wife to call her boyfriend home, pours hot water on him





Police in Kamkunji are investigating an incident where a man tricked his wife into reaching out to the boyfriend, pretending she was sick before he burnt him with hot water.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Eric Mombo, had seen love text messages between the wife and the man identified as Mr Bonface Musyoka.

Then, he asked the wife, identified as Ms Monica Mumbi, to make the call and pretend that she was alone in the house and very sick.

He also told her that she should tell him that he was away in Mombasa so that he could rush to the house.

“Moments later, Mr Musyoka was at her house knocking the door. Immediately, the house was opened, Mr Mombo poured hot water on his chest,” the report read in part.

Police say the suspect raised the alarm, saying a thief had attacked him inside his house.

He was rescued by police officers who were on patrol and rushed him to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where he was admitted.

The couple was arrested and put under police custody.

This comes when police officers in Kasarani investigate an incident where a woman jumped to her death after her boyfriend received a call from another lady.

Ms Christine Rayon Lantel committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the Amani House apartment located along Thika Road Mall (TRM) Drive in Nairobi County.

Officers investigating the matter said that the lover and her boyfriend had just arrived from a drinking spree when another woman called the man.

“A disagreement ensued when the boyfriend was called by another woman. She became angry and threw herself. The scene was visited and processed by officers before the body was removed and taken to the City Mortuary,” the report read in part.

The boyfriend is currently assisting detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in conducting the investigations.

