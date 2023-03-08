Man United fan dies mysteriously after his team’s heavy loss to Liverpool

Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino celebrates with teammates after scoring their seventh goal during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United at Anfield on March 5, 2023. AFP PHOTO

A Manchester United fan in Lira City, northern Uganda, has died mysteriously after watching the Sunday match where his favourite team suffered a humiliating defeat (7-0) to Liverpool FC in the English Premier League.

Eddy Okello, a driver and a resident of Okwor Okwor Cell, Burlobo Ward in Lira City East Division, was found dead in his bedroom on Monday afternoon.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the incident, saying investigations to ascertain the actual cause of his death are ongoing.

“Police preliminary investigations indicate that Okello left home at around 6.30PM on March 5, 2023, at to go and watch the football match in the nearby trading centre. He came back home at around 9:30pm. His mother served him supper but did not eat it, saying that he was not feeling well. So, he entered his house and slept,” Mr Okema said Monday evening.

He added that on Monday at around 9.30AM, the deceased’s father heard a phone ringing from Okello’s house, wondered why he had not gone to work yet, but decided not to bother him thinking he was probably still resting.

Unfortunately, he was later in the day informed that his son was no more. He had been discovered dead in his bed.

“A report of sudden death was registered at Ayago Police Post, the scene was visited and documented. The deceased’s body was conveyed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital’s mortuary pending postmortem,” Mr Okema said.

“Some statements were recorded from his close relatives and investigations are ongoing. We call for calmness and ask anyone who has any information that can support the investigations to quietly share with the police,” he added.

This season’s Premier League has caused a lot of excitement among local fans.

In January, eight Arsenal fans were arrested in Jinja City after taking to the streets to celebrate their 3-2 win over United.

The fans, who brandished a replica trophy, drove in a convoy of vehicles along Main Street in Jinja City jubilating before police intercepted them. They were charged with holding an illegal assembly contrary to the Police Act but released unconditionally a day later.

In the same month, Richard Ukuyo, an Arsenal fan, was killed in Adjumani District following an argument with a Man Utd fan.

Manchester United suffered their joint heaviest defeat ever on Sunday after losing 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

United arrived in Liverpool on the back of winning the League Cup the previous week.

However, Liverpool easily defeated them in their biggest loss in English first-division football.

