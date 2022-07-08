Man weeps and wails after the girlfriend he educated ditches him

Screenshots the jilted man who was caught on camera weeping uncontrollably. PHOTOS | COURTSEY

A video of a man weeping uncontrollably after he was ditched by a woman he claims to have educated has gone viral.

In the video, the distraught man laments in Dholuo about how the woman, whom he only refers to as Phoebe, squandered all his money before leaving him high and dry.

The incident is reported to have happened outside Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology (RIAT), presumably where the said girlfriend studied.

The unidentified man, in a yellow helmet sobs bitterly, attracting the attention of sympathetic onlookers who are heard consoling him.

“Right here in RIAT… Phoebe squandered all my money… she squandered it all,” the man cries out.

As the curious onlookers interrogate him, the man goes on to reveal that he spent Sh620,000 on the said Phoebe.

“Phoebe squandered my money from 2019 to 2022. She was studying right here in RIAT,” he wails loudly.

The hilarious video drew mixed reactions online with some sympathizing with the duped man and others blaming him for his misfortunes.