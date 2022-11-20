Man who allegedly stabbed Keagan Githua arrested





The main suspect in the murder of Kegan Githua has been arrested. The suspect identified as Mr Devone Mboya Odero was arrested on Saturday night at Githurai bus terminus after a long operation conducted by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

During the fatal stabbing, that happened on October 30, the suspects made away with Mr Githua’s mobile phone and laptop. The deceased had just graduated from Strathmore University.

Also read: Don’t share video clips of criminal activities, police now say

After he was arrested the suspect led detectives to the spot where he had hidden the knife which he allegedly used to end Mr Githua’s life. He then informed police officers that he was ridden by a certain Mr Dennis Mburu Kimani to the scene of crime.

The officers also arrested Mr Kimani in Ngomongo area of Githurai and impounded the motorbike that he had used to ferry the suspect to Ridgeways on the day of the attack.

Also read: Police recover household items stolen from demolished house in Westlands

The arrests comes barely four days after four other suspects linked to the murder were arrested by detectives. The first suspect was nabbed within the city center while three others were arrested in Githurai.

This comes in the backdrop of a spike in crime in Nairobi in recent days. On Tuesday, the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome made changes in the security command structure in an effort to curb insecurity.

Turkana Central police boss Adamson Bungei has been named the new Nairobi Police Commander.

Also read: Moses Kuria under fire for GMO hellfire remarks