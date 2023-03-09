Man who battered his ex-wife charged with assault





A man who allegedly beat up his ex-wife after she went to collect her belongings at his house two weeks after they separated is facing assault charges.

The accused person, Mr Timothy Kavachi, has been charged with willfully assaulting and causing injuries to Valentine Chiriswa at his house in Lucky Summer estate in Kasarani, Nairobi on February 28, 2023.

Ms Chiriswa had gone to pick up her four-year-old child at the ex-husband’s house two weeks after they separated. After she found another woman in the house, whe took the child to a relative’s house and later returned to collect her belongings.

While gathering the items, the accused person allegedly grabbed her and shoved her outside where he reportedly clobbered her.

She reported the matter at the Lucky Summer Police Station where she was advised to seek medication.

The complainant was later issued with a P3 form which was filled by a doctor leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Mr Kavachi denied the charges before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia and sought lenient bail terms claiming the complainant was his wife for six years and there is possibility of reconciliation.

He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000 with mentioning of the case set for May 9, 2023 before hearing starts on July 11, 2023.