Man who battered his wife sent to jail for six months

Joseph Kaniaru Marai when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 40-year-old man who was convicted of assaulting his wife will serve a six-month jail term, if he fails to pay a Sh20,000 fine for the offence.

Joseph Kaniaru Marai was handed the sentence by Resident Magistrate Willam Tullen of the Kibera Law Courts after he pleaded guilty to the assault charges.

Mr Marai admitted in court that he assaulted his wife on July 4, 2022 at their rented house in Kangemi area, Nairobi.

The court heard that on the stated date the accused picked a quarrel with his wife, Ms Teresia Wangari, shortly after she had served him dinner.

The accused reportedly grabbed his wife from the bed where she was sleeping and rained blows and kicks on her injuring her left eye and lower jaw. The complainant reported the incident to the police, who later arrested the accused.

In court, the accused pleaded for leniency, claiming he has young school going children and siblings who all depend on him.