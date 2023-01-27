Man who died after his car plunged into Juja dam laid to rest

The late Tirus Maina who died on January 17, 2023 after his car plunged into Titanic Dam in Juja. PHOTO | COURTESY

The man who died alongside a female after his car plunged into Titanic Dam in Juja has been buried.

Mr Tirus Maina was buried just hours after the woman he was with at the time of death was positively identified as Ms Fridah Warau Kamuyu.

The body of the 22-year-old woman, who recently graduated from university, was identified my family members after it been lying in the mortuary for more than a week.

The family of the late Maina eulogised him as a loving and caring man who always stood by his family.

“Celebrating a man who was loving and caring. He was a loving brother and son,” details in the eulogy book read.

Mr Maina’s widow, Ms Margaret Kiiru, previously recounted her last moments with her husband, who on the fateful day told her that he was attending a business meeting in Juja, Kiambu County.

However, she dismissed claims that the woman who died alongside her husband was his lover, saying her husband had been faithful to her.

Ms Kiiru had this week made an appeal to well-wishers to help her trace the family of Ms Kamuyu.

The bodies of the two victims, alongside the vehicle (a Nissan X-Trail), were retrieved from the dam by divers on January 18, 2023.

Witnesses said the day the incident happened they saw the car parked near the dam for some time before it suddenly plunged into the dam.

A search by Nairobi News on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) records, two days after the incident, revealed that vehicle was registered under Magari Africa.

However, a company official said the vehicle had been was sold to Mr Maina three years ago.

