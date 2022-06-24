Man who insulted and threatened his 94-year-old mother charged in court

John Kuria Kariuki when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 40-years-old man who hurled insults at his 94-year-old mother and allegedly threatened to assault her has pleaded guilty to charges of creating disturbance.

John Kuria Kariuki admitted before the Kibera Law Courts that he insulted his mother at her house in Njiku village within Dagoretti Sub County in Nairobi on June 18 . The accused however denied threatening to assault his mother.

Mr Kariuki is accused of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95 of the penal code after insulting Hannah Wangari.

The accused is said to have returned home at around 3pm and found his mother at home. He picked a quarrel with her while hurling insults at her.

Neighbours overheard Kariuki insulting his mother and they intervened even as Ms Wangari locked herself up in her bedroom until the next day when she reported at Mutuini police station.

Ms Wangari told the police that she kept quiet for fear of being assaulted by the suspect who had previously issued the same threats and insults.

Police investigations established that the accused had been charged with a similar offence and fined Sh5000 with alternative jail term of two months.

The accused pleaded for leniency before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto promising never repeat the offence.

The accused was released on a surety bond of Sh100, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50, 000. The case will be mentioned on July 12, 2022 for pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.