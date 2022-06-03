Man who threatened to stab city hawker charged in court





A man who allegedly threatened to stab a hawker from whom he was demanding some money has been charged in court.

Simon Omuse is accused of threatening to stab Remi Nitanga in an incident that happened on May 31, 2022.

On that day, the accused is reported to have forcefully entered an apartment along Othaya road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi where he allegedly confronted Nitanga while armed with a knife.

Nitanga later raised an alarm and Administration Police Service officers manning a nearby building responded. The officers disarmed and apprehended the accused.

The accused denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro at the Kibera Law Courts. He was released on cash bail of Sh10,000 and an alternative bond of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on June 16, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.