Man who was arrested with stolen bicycle facing robbery with violence charges





A 20-year-old man arrested with a bicycle stolen from a cyclist during a robbery at Darfur area within Kariobangi North estate in Nairobi is facing robbery with violence charges.

Victor Ochieng is accused of violently robbing Samson Radier who was accosted by a group of young men while on his way home before he was robbed of his mobile phone, the bicycle, a water gate valve and his national ID, all valued at Sh28,999 during an incident that happened on May 2, 2023.

Ochieng is accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large. According to the prosecution, the accuse and his accomplices actual violence on the complainant who was allegedly assaulted during the incident.

When he appeared at the Makadara Law Courts, the accused pleaded guilty to another charge of having in his possession a phone suspected to have been stolen at the time of his arrest.

The court was told how on the day the incident happened, Mr Radier was cycling home when he was accosted by the suspected gangsters at the Kariadudu bridge where he was beaten up and robbed of his belongings.

He later proceeded home and informed a friend about the incident.

His friend later saw Mr Ochieng riding the bicycle and informed Mr Radier who proceeded to the area and found the suspect with the bike.

The complainant identified the accused person as among the thugs who had attacked and robbed him.

Police officers were called in to the scene where they arrested Mr Ochieng, recovered the bicycle and took him to the police station where he was locked up.

Mr Ochieng denied the robbery charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga of Makadara Law Courts but admitted to the charge of being in possession of stolen goods.

The case will be mentioned on May 8, 2023 when the prosecution will lay out its case against him before he is convicted and sentenced. Hearing of the robbery with violence case will start on September 18, 2023.

