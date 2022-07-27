Man who was caught stealing clothes from city apartment charged in court





A man who was almost lynched for allegedly stealing clothes at an apartment in South C, Nairobi, has been charged with conveying suspected stolen goods.

Mohamud Khalif was charged at the Kibera Law Courts with conveying the items including a hoody, a t-shirt, a pair of khaki trouser, three pairs of socks, a bed sheet and bedcover all valued at Sh9,150 at Muzdalifa Apartments along Mvuli Avenue off Ole Shapara road on July 24.

On the dat of the incident, officers at the Akila Police Station received a call from a member of the public informing them that a theft suspect being being beaten up by a mob.

They rushed to the scene and rescued the suspect who had been badly injured. He could not account for the clothes found in his carrier bag when he was cornered by the security guards at the apartments.

The suspect had reportedly caused a commotion at the gate after the security guards stopped him, prompting members of the public to pounce on him. The officers arrested him after rescuing him from the lynch mob and booked him at the police station.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke and was released on a surety bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000. The case will be mentioned on August 4, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.