Man, wife, charged with issues death threats to Kibera trader

Joseph Kungat and Grace Mbeke Mwanzia at the Kibera Law Courts where they are charged with issuing death threats. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who is reported to have intimidated a small-scale trader at a market in Nairobi while demanding money by menaces was charged with issuing death threats, jointly with his wife.

At Kibera law courts, Joseph Jeremiah Kungat was charged alongside his wife Grace Mbeke Mwanzia with threatening to kill Daudi Musa at the Toi market in Kibera.

They are accused of uttering the word tutakuua (we will kill you) to Musa without lawful excuse on April 27.

Kungat is said to have attacked Musa on April 21, 2021, when he bit his thumb, attempted to strangulate him, and punched him. Musa was hit with a stone after he fell down during the alleged assault.

Musa reported the matter at Kibra police station on the same day when the suspect also allegedly threatened to crack his head.

On April 27, Musa was allegedly attacked by Kungat and his wife, and six other men.

They threatened him that they own the market and he must leave or give them money.

The six men allegedly stole Sh12, 000 and a pair of shoes from Musa during the incident.

Kungat and his wife denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tunnen. They were released on a surety bond of Sh100, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh30, 000.

The case will be mentioned on May 19.