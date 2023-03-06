Manchester United fan removes clothes, walks in Eldoret town after loss to Liverpool

Eldoret-based comedian Gogo Small after stripping half-naked in Eldoret CBD after his team, Manchester United, lost. PHOTO: COURTESY

Eldoret-based comedian Gogo Small after stripping half-naked in Eldoret CBD after his team, Manchester United, lost. PHOTO: COURTESY





A Manchester United fan was forced to walk half-naked through the streets of Eldoret town, in Kenya, after he’d earlier made a vow to do exactly that in the event his team lost to Liverpool in an English Premier League match.

The comedian popularly known as ‘Gogo Small’ caused a sensation among his fans after stripping and walking half-naked in town after he was pressurized by his fans to keep his word.

The staunch Manchester United fan donned the club’s white jersey before stripping half-naked.

He wore pampers and a whistle and walked through the country’s fifth-largest town, located about 400km from the capital Nairobi.

The comedian had promised on his official social media pages that he would walk naked if his favourite football club lost against Liverpool in the match at Anfield.

“You thought I was not going to do it . . . I had promised my fans that if we lose I will strip naked,” the comedian states in the viral video posted on his page.

“If Manchester (United) loses I promise that I will walk naked tomorrow. The location is Silverline,” read his earlier post.

His decision drew mixed reactions among his fans on social media platforms.

“You have kept you promise bro…you have successfully gained me as one of your loyal fans, wrote Mtrourist Sonko Kalunges, a Facebook user.

Another FB user, Dennis Kipchumba wrote “tutakutoa kwa list a men’s conference.”

On Sunday, Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0 in a shock defeat.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice as Liverpool shrugged off a disappointing season to thrash Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

That result all but ends Manchester United’s chances of winning the English Premier League title in the 2022/2023 season.

Gogo Small’ is involved in the production of comedy skits with his colleague Arap Uria.

Also read: WATCH: Lawyers Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta defend Eric Omondi’s hunger ‘protests’ at the High Court

Former lands boss Wilson Gachanja property to be auctioned

Dagoretti High students hospitalized in fight over kitchen sink