Manhunt launched after fatal stabbing over cigarette in Nairobi





Police in Nairobi are on the hunt for Mohamud Mohamed, who allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Cornelius Mangayo in Kariobangi, Nairobi County, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, morning.

The two men were at a local shop when they began arguing, and Mohamed reportedly stabbed Mangayo in the left armpit with a knife, killing him on the spot.

Witnesses said the argument started when Mangayo was smoking his cigarette too close to Mohamed.

While some say Mohamed asked for a puff and was refused, others claim the argument was already ongoing.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police have tracked Mohamed’s phone to Eastleigh.

Also read: Police baffled: Robbery suspect escapes from hospital while handcuffed

In other news, the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a house in the Kenol area, Muranga, in a suspected suicide.

Augustine Muiru Muthoni was found hanging from the roof of the house with a rope around his neck. The motive for the incident is still unknown, and officials are investigating.

The body was moved to a local mortuary.

Finally, in Ngoigwa, the body of an unidentified man aged around 35 was found on the roadside on Mangu Road.

The man’s trousers had been pulled down and had visible injuries. The body was moved to the mortuary for identification and autopsy.

Also read: How city man swindled a hawker of Sh25,000 in Hustler Fund loan scam