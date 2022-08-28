Manhunt launched for police officer linked to brutal murder of wife’s lover





Police in Lokichogio, Turkana County are looking for one of their colleague who allegedly killed a man whom he found in a compromising situation with his wife.

The officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) whose identity is yet to be revealed, found Mr Henry Cheruiyot, 29 in bed with his wife, leading to an altercation.

“The GSU officer had proceeded home on leave in Tinderet, Nandi County, where he is believed to have found the deceased, reaping where he hadn’t sown, on the night of August 22, 2022,” a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reads in part.

It is then that the officer descended on the man with blows and kicks, leaving him writhing in pain as he fled the scene. The deceased was then found lying unconscious beside a road at Nduroto village located in Tinderet and was rushed to a local hospital by well-wishers.

“He was rushed to Meteitei Sub-County hospital, however, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Nandi County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the DCI said in the report.

Area residents later informed the police that the suspect was a usual visitor at the home of the GSU officer and that they had heard a commotion the previous night at the homestead.

DCI sleuths and regular police officers then proceeded to the house which led to the discovery of the deceased’s blue shirt, a hoodie and bloodstained inner-wear that had been stashed in a sack and hidden under the bed.

The body of the deceased is lying at the Nandi County Referral Hospital, pending an autopsy as a manhunt for the suspect continues.