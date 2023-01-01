Manhunt launched for woman who attacked husband almost chopped off his manhood





Police in Kisii County have launched a manhunt for a woman who allegedly assaulted her husband and almost chopped off his manhood.

According to Kitutu Chache South police commander Mr Anthony Keter, the incident took place in Nyanchwa Estate and the woman fled immediately leaving the man to die inside his house.

“Efforts to trace the suspect are underway, what we have been informed is that the woman was not at the scene when the man was rescued by locals,” the police boss said.

The couple, whose identities the police have not revealed, is said to have a domestic feud.

Mr Keter said doctors who received the patient at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) revealed that the man arrived with his intestines hanging out and his manhood severed.

A sleuth attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) privy to the ongoing investigations said the woman had reached out to the family of the man in order to solve the matter without the involvement of the police.

The incident took place just three days after a woman identified as Ms Alice Kamunde was killed in cold-blood at her home in Gesieka area in Mosocho, Kitutu Chache South Sub-County.

Ms Kamunde’s blood-soaked body was discovered sprawling in the floor of the bedroom of their house Thursday morning by villagers.

The suspect identified as Mr Christopher Gisiora was arrested and is currently assisting the police with investigations.

Ms Kamunde was aged 68, while her husband is aged 70-years-old.

Police said that they had been informed by relatives and friends that the two had an off and on relationship.

