Manoah Esipisu drops diplomacy as he takes on Safaricom on SIM registration





Safaricom Care has posted about the requirements the Communications Authority had given in regards to subscriber identity module (SIM) card registration.

This was after Manoah Esipisu, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, posed a question to Safaricom saying, “Please post here the exact instructions from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) so we are sure you are not being overzealous about a very simple direction.”

On their Twitter page, the telecommunication network said that there are three steps in sim card registration.

“First is submitting a copy of their national ID then submitting a signature and lastly, the customer care workers take a photo for added security.”

This being the third time the (CA) has threatened to switch off unregistered lines, a section of Kenyans seems to jubilate on the same saying they will not pay up the Fuliza, M-shwari, and KCB M-pesa debt.

As the government steps up the fight against crime and aims at improving data accuracy, unregistered sim cards in Kenya will be deactivated on April 15.

While Airtel and Telkom have provided USSDs for their customers to register online, Safaricom shop queues are getting longer as the deadline nears.