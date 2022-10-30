Margaret Kenyatta makes her first public appearance since relinquishing First Lady office





Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has made her first public appearance since her husband, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, handed over power on September 13.

Mrs Kenyatta participated in 19th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi marathon on Sunday 30th October. The races began at the Southern Bypass and shall end at Uhuru Gardens.

Mrs Kenyatta still has her signature smile on and was dressed in a black hoodie that had red stripes that matched with her pants, a green t-shirt, some shades and a hat.

The former President and his wife have elected to keep a low profile since they relinquished power to President William Ruto. The First lady, a mother of three is known for her love for marathons as a way of contributing to the general public.

She had Beyond Zero marathon whose proceeds were used to help maternal healthcare during her tenure in the office of the First Lady.

In 2014 during the London Marathon, Mrs Kenyatta clocked 7 hours and 4 minutes and was warmly received by her hubby after pounding 42 kilometers.

Early this year, Mrs Kenyatta joined thousands of runners for the 17th annual Kigali International marathon in Rwanda.

The First Lady participated in the 10km segment of the road race with the marathon aiming at using sports in the healing and reconciliation process following the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

All roads leading in and out of the Southern bypass were closed on Saturday midnight with all interchanges to the Southern Bypass were shut down; while the Dagoretti interchange was to be partially closed to allow the 42km race.

Uhuru Highway, Waiyaki Way, Langata Road, Dagoretti Road, and Enterprise Road will all be used as detour routes for motorists.

Making the announcement of the roads that will be closed, Nairobi Traffic Deputy Commander Mary Kiarie said normal traffic flow shall resume at 1:30pm after conclusion of all the races.