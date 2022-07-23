Margaret Kenyatta, Mama Ngina, Ida Odinga mark 10 years of Beyond Zero

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (third left), Mama Ngina Kenyatta (second right), Ida Odinga (right) and other guests who marked Beyond Zero initiative's 10th anniversary at State House, Nairobi on July 22, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY OF STATE HOUSE

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Ida Odinga and other designated guests on Friday converged State House, Nairobi to celebrate 10 years of Beyond Zero initiative.

The First Lady said Beyond Zero will continue to partner with various stakeholders to address gender inequality, maternal health and support children with disabilities as well as other vulnerable groups.

“We must embrace ideas and innovation, learn from each other, apply local and sustainable solutions, so that we can continue to avert the risks that women, the youth, the marginalized and the vulnerable face. I truly look forward to serving that cause long after my race as First Lady is done,” the First Lady said.

Through the initiative, there have been great progress in advocacy for the eradication of maternal deaths, stereotyping and social stigma of people living with HIV/AIDS and other forms of ill-health.

“The journey is long and we are nowhere near its end. The world needs more heads, hands and hearts devoted to doing it,” she said.

The First Lady also noted that the initiative will continue to advocate for the eradication of obstetric fistula, elimination of cervical cancer and sustainability of the Linda Mama maternal health programme, as well as strengthening of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through its nursing scholarship fund.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia said the First Lady’s charity activities had given her ministry a valuable platform for attaining its mandate through promotion of equal opportunity, gender equality, equity and diversity.