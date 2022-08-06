‘Maria’ actress Dorea Chege showers boyfriend with praise for gifting her a car





Actress, Dorea Chege has sent a heartwarming message to boyfriend DJ Dibul after he bought her a new car.

Dorea, who starred in the local TV series Maria, poured out her heart to DJ Dibul in a message on social media.

“I am more than excited writing this, I can’t express my joy and appreciation I have for you Babe for giving me my dream car. I am out of words,” said Dorea.

“It is one thing to be loved and another to have a partner who prioritizes you,” she said, adding that her boyfriend has been very supportive to her.

“I can’t thank you enough babe, may God always make your cup overflow, my life took a beautiful turn since I met you,” she gushed out.

The couple has been dating openly since early last month when Dorea introduced her new man to the world. They have since been posting the ‘romantic’ moments on Tik Tok.

The actress was once in love with fellow Maria co-star Ronald Ndubi aka Victor Hausa but they went their separate ways even after promising to marry each other.