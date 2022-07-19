Martha Karua arrives for big debate accompanied by her grandchildren

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua makes her remarks when she met with members of the civil society on May 28, 2022 at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua makes her remarks when she met with members of the civil society on May 28, 2022 at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has arrived in style at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for the debate with Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s Rigathi Gachagua.

Ms Karua stepped out of her car 25 minutes to the second-tier debate.

“Please vote for Azimio,” one of Karua’s grandchildren said.

Mr Gachagua arrived at the venue much earlier accompanied by a section of UDA leaders.

Both candidates were received by the organizers of the debate and their supporters.

“I feel good because I will have an opportunity to address Kenyans who have not had an opportunity to attend our public rallies. I pray that the moderators will not be trivial,” Gachagua said.

Earlier on, Ms Justina Wangui Wamae (Roots Party) and Ms Ruth Mucheru Mutua (Agano Party) had participated in the first-tier debate.

The two candidates defended their party manifestos and asked Kenyans to vote for them in the August polls.