Martha Karua: August polls is winnable for Azimio la Umoja

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua makes her remarks when she met with members of the civil society on May 28, 2022 at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua makes her remarks when she met with members of the civil society on May 28, 2022 at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has said that they consider the August 9 General Election winnable.

The Narc Kenya party leader said the coalition is now working on widening the gap between them and their main competitor Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“We consider this a winnable election. We are going to work hard to increase the gap because there is a threshold that makes an election unopposed, like in the year 2002,” Ms Karua said on Friday when she met civil society groups at Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

Ms Karua also challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give the country an update of the plans it has put in place ahead of the polls.

“We need a brief from the electoral commission on how they intend to conduct the elections and the tools they intend to employ,” Karua said.

She also said the Wafula Chebukati-led commission should explain how they have addressed the issues that led to the nullification of the 2017 presidential election.

Ms Karua explained that she was picked by Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga as his deputy because of her deep understanding of constitutional and human rights issues.

“Raila Odinga chose me as his running mate – a woman with a mind of her own, known, focused on our shared values and what the media sometimes calls msimamo kali,” she said.