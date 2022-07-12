Martha Karua celebrates Boniface Mwangi on his birthday

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua (right) and activist Boniface Mwangi address journalists at the party offices in Nairobi on October 15, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua (right) and activist Boniface Mwangi address journalists at the party offices in Nairobi on October 15, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL





Martha Karua has showered renowned activist Boniface Mwangi with praise on his 39th birthday.

In the birthday wish, Karua, a renowned lawyer and veteran politician, referred to Mwangi as her ‘son’.

Karua was recently nominated as running mate for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August 2022 polls.

A very happy birthday dear son. May you have many happy returns full of blessings. You are a credit to Kenya and the world,” Karua wrote on social media.

Mwangi, a photojournalist and activist rose to fame after sharing emotional images of the 2007-2008 post-election violence in Kenya.

The father of three also celebrated himself as he turned 39.

“As I grow older I’m learning to be kind to myself. To take care of my mind and body. To cut off toxic relationships and prioritize my joy. To be forgiving, to enjoy life, and to laugh more. There is room for growth, and it’s pure joy to know I’m enough and complete as I am.”

Karua has in the past acted as Mwangi’s lawyer and the two are known to enjoy a cordial relationship.

Mwangi has, on his part, publicly declared support for Karua and Raila Odinga’s candidature ahead of the August 2022 polls.