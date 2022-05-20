Martha Karua: I won’t be intimidated by hecklers

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua during a political rally in Nyeri town on May 1, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua has urged the youth in Central Kenya not to let themselves be misused by politicians.

Ms Karua regretted that the youth were being used by politicians to heckle opponents at political events and called for tolerance.

She spoke during a tour of Mt Kenya region that took her to Chogoria, Chuka and Tharaka Nithi. In Embu a group of rowdy youths, who claimed to owe their allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto, attempted to heckle her.

“Nobody will intimidate me by heckling me when I am speaking. If you are man enough come and pick the microphone from my hand,” she warned.

“No matter where you stand, we can disagree without insults and heckling. Because after the elections, we still have to live with one another. Let these politicians not give you Sh100 or Sh200 and tell you to come and heckle me. Why didn’t he send his children?”

Martha Karua urges the youth to guard against being misused by politicians pic.twitter.com/SxIHM2ljFW — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) May 19, 2022

Ms Karua was accompanied by several Azimio leaders, including Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, who has been promised the same docket in Raila Odinga’s government.

Mr Odinga was however not present having travelled to South Sudan on Wednesday ahead of the commissioning of the 3.6 kilometers freedom bridge that will connect Juba to the rest of the region.

The ODM leader met South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Thursday.

“It’s always a pleasure meeting South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit. I am happy at the strides they’re making regarding infrastructure and their willingness to cooperate even more robustly with the rest of Africa. We wish him and the people of this nation all the best,” Mr Odinga said.

Since 2018 Mr Odinga has served as the High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.