Martha Karua slams DCI for summoning lawyer Danstan Omari





Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has criticised the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for summoning crime lawyer Danstan Omari.

This comes following a notice to the lawyer asking him to appear before the DCI officers on Wednesday.

Through his social media accounts, Ms Karua alleged that DCI is working as a youth wing of the illegitimate regime.

“Shame of DCI Kenya acting as a youth wing of the illegitimate regime,” Ms Karua said.

Also read: Peter Salasya rubs KOT the wrong way with doublespeak on Azziad Nasenya

The detectives summoned the lawyer following the alleged raid on the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i in Karen, Nairobi.

Mr Omari is Dr Matiang’i’s lawyer and has been in the limelight since the claimed raid was reported.

“I have reasons to believe that you, Danstan Omari, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, is connected to the offence or has information which can assist me in my investigations. With the powers conferred upon me under section 52 (1) of the National Poke Service Act No 1IA of 2011, 1 hereby compel you to appear before me Directorate of Criminal Investigation situated along Kiambu Road at Mazingara House on February 22 at 9:30,” the DCI said in the summon letter.

In the letter, the DCI warned that failure on Omari’s part to appear before them will attract an offence which is liable to prosecution.

Also read: Kioni – Ruto serious about changing constitution to extend term of office

However, the lawyer has said he will not present himself to the DCI today due a changed schedule.

“I will not be going to the DCI today. We have rescheduled the meeting to tomorrow (Thursday) reason being I have more than 15 cases today,” Mr Omari said on Wednesday.

The lawyer has claimed that the summon is a witch-hunt for working closely with the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition party, which Dr Matiang’i strongly supported during the campaigns.

Also read: Babu Owino invites Wafula Chebukati to Azimio’s Jeevanjee Gardens prayer rally