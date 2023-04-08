Martha Karua trashes Ruto’s reasons for launching the same project twice





Martha Karua has trashed the reasons shared by President William Ruto for launching the same project twice.

In a post on her Twitter, Karua said no excuse could justify the deceptive launch of an already launched project terming the explanation given as lame excuse.

This was after the Head of State was on the spot for launching the same project twice with Kenyans calling him out for the same.

The road in Nyandarua County was launched on April 7, 2022, five years after the initially launch.

Karua, who was Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 presidential elections said, “Nothing can excuse the deceptive launching of an already launched project. If at all it was in good faith, the second launch should have acknowledged first upfront not waited to give lame excuses after being outed! The truth will always be out.”

On 6th April, Dr Ruto announced that he had launched the tarmacking of the 55-Kilometre Captain-Ndemi/Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road.

However, the same road was on November 26, 2018 launched by President Ruto who was at the time serving as the Deputy President.

President Ruto through his communication team defended the launch saying when he was the second-in-command, the funds for the road were cut off leading the project to stall.

According to a statement issued by the State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, the cut off of funds was done in a bid to tame Ruto and frustrate his then-political ambitions following the infamous ‘handshake’ between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga.

During the campaigns ahead of the 2022 polls, President Ruto promised to complete all stalled projects, including roads.

The State House Spokesperson went on to add that, by launching the road for the second time – this time as Head of State – Ruto is merely fulfilling the promises he made to the electorate during tha campaign period.

