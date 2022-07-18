Martha Karua warns Polycarp Igathe on service delivery





Martha Karua has warned Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe that he risks facing Raila Odinga’s fury if he fails to perform after being elected on August 9.

Karua, who’s Odinga’s running mate on an Azimio ticket, spoke in Kibera while on the campaign trail.

She also promised to update the challenges facing residents in the area, including sanitary conditions and the standards of living.

“I have only one message to Igathe. If these people give you your votes to be the governor of Nairobi we don’t want to come here and see litters all over,” said Karua.

“We want to see you working. And let me tell you if you fail to do that work Raila’s whip will land on you. The Azimio government will work to ensure that your environs and standards of living have changed.”

Igathe who is contesting on a Jubilee ticket is considered among favourites to clinch the seat and faces stiff competition from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja.