Martha Karua’s cryptic message during Jamhuri Day 2022 celebrations





Martha Karua has shared a cryptic message in honor of Kenya’s 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations. The NARC-Kenya leader shared that Kenya should be in a better place and urged those who are still fighting not to give up.

In her message, Karua tweeted, “Today, I salute our heroes who fought hard for Kenya to become a Republic and those still fighting for us to realize the fruits of a functioning Jamhuri. 59 years later, we can all agree that our country should be in a better place. No giving up till we get there. #JamhuriDay“

Today, I salute our heroes who fought hard for Kenya to become a Republic and those still fighting for us to realize the fruits of a functioning Jamhuri. 59 years later, we can all agree that our country should be in a better place. No giving up till we get there.#JamhuriDay pic.twitter.com/VYcQZXOgYd — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) December 12, 2022

Also read: Raila scoffs at Ruto for seeking to create Opposition Office, which was in BBI

Karua has been a critic of President William Ruto’s administration since his ascension to power three months ago. Karua in an interview with BBC said that she is yet to recognize Dr Ruto as the duly elected Head of State.

Karua who vied as the running mate to Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate in the August 2022 polls said, “The law recognizes him (Ruto). But not me.”

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua finished second to President Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the August 2022 polls.

The losers moved to challenge the election results at the Supreme Court but lost in the court.

Mr Odinga has since consistently blamed both the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Supreme Court, and foreign forces whom he did not name, for robbing his victory.

On the other hand, Karua was dissatisfied with the ruling rendered by Chief Justice Martha Koome and moved to the East African Court of Justice to challenge the Supreme Court judgment on August polls.

In her tweets during the Genetically Modified maize debate, Karua alleged that there could be another maize scandal as the one that was reported during the grand coalition government, where President Ruto served as Agriculture Minister and was linked with the maize scandal.

“We are now set for season two of the Maize scandal …… ships docking with a consignment of Maize before rules of importation are known and when local farmers are harvesting,” she tweeted.

Also read: Proud mother: President Ruto’s mom graces Jamhuri Day 2022 celebration