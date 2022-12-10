Martha Koome: Judicial Service Commission is not under state capture

Chief Justice Martha Koome making her address during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Ministry of Public Service and Gender in Nairobi on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Chief Justice Martha Koome has refuted claims that the the Judicial Service Commission is under state capture, saying their judgements are based on evidence.

Speaking during the Aspen Security Forum, MS Koome also said whatever decision’s the judiciary makes is not influenced externally.

“We are not controlled by anyone. We are keen on following the law. We follow the constitution and our judgments are based on the evidence provided before us,” said Koome.

At the same time, she has noted that the public has accepted everything and are in the mood of moving forward and developing the country.

“Right now it looks like Kenyans want to settle down and work and realize their full potential,” she said.

Ms Koome infamously earned the moniker “Madam Hot Air” and “wild goose chase” from Kenyans online following her usage of the phrases during the presidential election petition judgement.

She however defended herself saying that the phrases were not used by the seven-judge bench in bad faith.

“If you read the judgement and follow the reasoning, there is a reasoning for each of those conclusions… why the court made those remarks. Those are English terms, perhaps they angered some people, but they were not meant to offend anybody,” she said.

“It was just an expression of the finding of the evidence that was presented before the court because, for instance; there were some Form 34As which were brought, relying on hearsay evidence which was hearsay.”

Lately, Kenyans have raised eyebrows following the withdrawal of several corruption cases against high profile figures, including individuals in the Executive.

