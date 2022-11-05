Martha Koome speaks on use of hot air in election petition ruling

Chief Justice Martha Koome making her address during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Ministry of Public Service and Gender in Nairobi on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome has defended the choice of words she used while delivering her ruling on the presidential Supreme Court case.

Koome stressed she did not mean to offend anyone with terms such ‘hot air’ and ‘wild goose chase’ in the petition in which Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga had challenged the election win of President William Ruto.

The petition was thrown out owing to a lack of evidence.

She stressed in a television interview the terms were used to express the finding of the evidence presented before the court.

“Those were English terms; they were not meant to offend anybody. It was just an expression of the finding of the evidence that was presented before the court,” Koome.

However, the CJ said that she would not dwell much on the matter following a petition filed by Martha Karua at the East Africa Court of Justice.

“Well, I don’t want to comment on that case because I have heard that it is being processed further in another court in East Africa so it could be what we call subjudice but if you read the judgments and you followed the reasoning, there is a reasoning for each of those conclusions – why the court made those remarks,” added Koome.

Explaining further, Koome insisted the evidence presented in court during the case was not solid.

The CJ further noted that the judgment explains the reason why they used all those English terms.

Koome has been criticise on most of her social media posts following her use of those words in her ruling.

