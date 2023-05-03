Masauti: I dropped out of school because I wasn’t smart





Mombasa-born star singer Ali Mohammed Said or simply Masauti has confessed that he dropped out of school because he was not smart enough.

Opening up about his educational background, Masauti says he struggled with his studies to the extent that he decided to drop out to save on wasting school fees.

“Nobody should ask me about my education, I wasn’t good enough. I was so poor. My Grade Eight results were so shameful and to be honest, I don’t know how I was able to continue with my studies until Form Two when I decided to drop out,” Masauti confessed.

But even though he wasn’t built for education, Masauti says he was blessed with a talent for singing, which he decided to pursue after dropping out of school.

“We are all blessed differently, God will never deny you all the grace. I wasn’t good at education, but I was blessed with a talent for singing. We should be able to accept what we have, our hidden gems and pursue them.

Since moving to Nairobi in 2014, Msauti says he has never thought of moving back to Mombasa.

“I relocated to Nairobi in 2014 to pursue my music career, J Blessing (videographer) took me in, then things happened, we parted ways.

I was signed to a label owned by a Cameroonian and again things happened, the label was shut down and I found myself moving in with producer Motif. That was my life, constantly moving from one place to another until I broke through with my music and have been able to take care of myself since 2017.”

