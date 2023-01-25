Masked Dandora gang member shot dead





Police in Dandora on the morning of Wednesday, January 25, 2023, allegedly shot dead a most wanted robber also accused of raping women.

Nairobi News has established that the deceased who is famous within Dandora estate as he usually wears a mask and is armed with a pistol was shot along a railway line in the estate.

Also read: Stepfather from hell: Inside the murder plot of man who killed week-old-baby

The officers who shot him managed to recover a pistol, knives, and a number of valuable items, including phones which he had stolen from members of the public from him.

Locals who spoke to the media said that the lifeless body was still lying at the scene of the crime two hours after the deadly shootout.

“A number of people are at the scene where he was shot but his identity remains a mystery. Police are yet to come and pick up the body,” Mr Francis Omolo said.

Also read: Wanted: Famous footballer commits sodomy against two minors

Mr Omolo said that for months now, locals have been complaining of a man who wears a mask and keeps on terrorizing them.

He said that the masked man had even stabbed several people and stolen from them in the process.

Another local Mr Abraham Okemwa, said that he was heading to work when he saw a huge crowd around the railway line, he rushed there and was informed that a man had been shot by police officers.

“For days, crossing the railway line during the wee hours of the morning or at night has been a problem because a man who wears a mask has been terrorizing locals,” he said.

Also read: 5 robbery with violence suspects killed, two pistols recovered

According to him, cases of armed robbers causing mayhem in the area had increased since the festive period.

Police say that the suspect was known of raping women within Dandora Phase three and the areas of; Block G Shangilia Area, Maili Saba, Saika, Mwengenye Bridge, Obama and Kayole.

His death comes just a week after Nairobi News exclusively reported on a gang known as Wadando Gaza, behind a series of robberies and murder cases within Nairobi Eastlands area.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said that he was aware an armed robber had been shot dead in Dandora area.

Also read: WATCH: Family recounts last moments and words of former CS George Magoha