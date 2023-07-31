Mason dies after being electrocuted at work





A mason died in Mowlem area of Dandora on Sunday after he was electrocuted while plastering a house under construction.

Mr Daniel Mukira was standing on the rooftop of the four-story building and was busy doing works on the wall when he accidentally fell and landed on a three high-voltage electric cable.

Residents told police that the mason was electrocuted by the cables before being thrown to the ground floor of the building.

“He was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival. He was then taken to the facility’s morgue,” the police said.

Also read: Daddy Marto’s wife recounts how she self-delivered her baby in the car

In another incident of a similar nature, a 26-year-old man who used to work as a casual laborer was electrocuted while connecting an illegal water pump in river Nyamindi, within Kirinyaga County.

The incident was confirmed by the Mwea-east Sub-county police commander James Mutua.

The incident left residents of Ngucui village in Mwea-East, most of whom are farmers along the river, in shock.

Police said the late Kelvin Gichobi had gone to the river to connect the water pump after he was contracted to do the job by a local banana farmer.

Also read: Azziad – Why I go live without makeup

Residents said the high cost of fuel has compelled to use illegally connected water pumps to irrigate their farms.

In June, a 22-year-old woman died at a house party in Kilimani Estate along Ngong’ Road in Nairobi County after a suspected electrocution.

The woman was in the company of her friends when the incident happened turning the house party into a funeral.

As the friends were still enjoying their drinks, the deceased woman excused herself to go take a shower.

Moments later, her friends heard a loud thud in the bathroom. They rushed in only to find her while lying dead on the floor.

Also read: Kenyan philanthropist celebrities with impressive humanitarian works