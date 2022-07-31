Matatu driver who allegedly murdered his lover to remain in police custody





A matatu driver who allegedly killed his lover before setting the house on fire will remain in custody for the next 14 days.

Mr Ambrose Murimi Karugu is accused of murdering the girlfriend at their Kayole home in Nairobi County who he had been living with for more than three years.

A chief Magistrate’s court in Madaraka allowed the police to continue holding the accused as investigations continue.

The driver after allegedly ending the life of the woman decided fled without his neighbours realizing what had happened. Days later he went back to the house, located on the fourth floor of an apartment, and set it on fire.

“We arrested him from his hideout on Wednesday. Investigations are still ongoing to establish why he decided to end the life of the woman who we understand was the wife,” Kayole Sub County Deputy Criminal Investigations Officer Mr Francis Milliah said.

Mr Milliah said police officers who visited the scene and found the house locked and had to break the door.

“Inside the bedroom the decomposing body of the woman was found lying on bed with blood stains on the mouth and ears,” he said.

The body of the deceased was taken to City Mortuary awaiting postmortem. Police suspect that Mr Karugu deliberately set the house on fire to conceal evidence.