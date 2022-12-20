Matatu owners launch ‘slow down’ campaign to curb road accidents

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) officials and other stakeholders during the launch of a campaign to sensitise public service vehicles (PSV) drivers on road safety rules. PHOTO | KEVIN CHERUIYOT

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) officials and other stakeholders during the launch of a campaign to sensitise public service vehicles (PSV) drivers on road safety rules. PHOTO | KEVIN CHERUIYOT





Matatu Owners Association (MOA) has launched a campaign to sensitise public service vehicles (PSV) drivers on road safety rules. The campaign will run from December 20, 2022 to January 31, 2023 and will also be carried out during the back-to-school period.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign at the Green Park Terminus in Nairobi, MOA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patricia Mutheui said the campaign is majorly meant to curb cases of fatal road accidents.

The campaign dubbed “Slow down, fika salama and enjoy your holiday” is in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the National Police Service and other road safety organisations.

Ms Mutheu said the association will welcome members of the public to pick honourable driver for the region, the hounourable conductor, the honourable national driver and the conductor.

The members of the public will participate in the campaigns by voting through the association’s short code, which is 40233.

Also read: Murkomen – Road accidents have killed more people in 2022 than Covid-19 in three years

“We encourage our road users to vote for the most matatu competent through the short code. Indeed, this is a great incentive,” Ms Mutheu said, explaining that the winning categories will also include winning matatu saccos, both regionally and nationally.

At the same time, members of the public have been asked to take not of well-behaved matatu crew in terms of discipline, politeness, courtesy, decorum and respect.

“Anyone who will have excellent customer service will also be rewarded,” Ms Mutheu said.

At the end of the campaign, the association will evaluate its matatu saccos based on public opinion in terms of clean vehicles, vehicles using the designated pick-up and drop-off points, uniformed crew and strict adherence to passenger’s capacity.

Ms Mutheu said the association cannot run road safety programmes without help from both the government and private stakeholders.

Also read: How suspect went into hiding after three-year-old’s eyes were gouged out

The Director of Road Transport Services unit at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Martin Eshiwani lauded the association for the initiative, saying that the ministry will fully support them.

“Road safety is a major challenge. We lose so many people every year because of careless driving, speeding, careless overtaking,” Mr Eshiwani said.

Nairobi County CBD Operations Commander David Apima, who represented the National Police Service during the event, urged drivers to stop tampering with the speed governor.

“There is a button which they usually press when they do not see the traffic police around and drive at high speed,” Mr Apima said.

The police officer also asked passengers not to board vehicles which are already full to capacity.

Also read: Did girlfriend use senior police officer’s firearm to shoot Eldama Ravine man?