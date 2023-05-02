Matatu razed in Nairobi as anti-government protests resume

The matatu which was on Tuesday morning burned by goons along Ngong Road. PHOTO/COURTESY.

Transport along the busy Ngong Road in Nairobi was on May 2, 2023, paralyzed for the better part of the day after a public service vehicle (PSV) was razed as the anti-government protests fronted by the opposition resumed.

Videos showed the mini-bus, commonly referred to as matatu, burning in the middle of the road as police struggled to put out the fire.

And in Kibra, a truck ferrying commodities from Mombasa to Kampala was also set ablaze, presumably by a group of rowdy youth.

The truck driver told media he was ambushed by the youth and was forced out of the vehicle only with his mobile phone before it was set on fire.

“I tried to escape but did not manage, they ambushed me,” he said.

The incident comes as police officers were forced to disperse Members of Parliament from the Azimio la Umoja Coalition, who pitched camp at the entrance of President William Ruto’s office at Harambee House.

The delegation included Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi Senator) Enoch Wambua (Kitui Senator), Robert Mbui (Kathiani MP), Rosa Buyu (Kisumu Woman Rep), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi Senator), TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka MP) others.

The legislators marched to President William Ruto’s office presumably to present petitions.

Along Ngong Road, a group of demonstrators were dispersed by police who used teargas cannisters in a bid to restore calm and normal business activities.

Some youths at the scene claimed that those behind the attack are not from the area and were ferried there.

They say the attackers arrived in groups and looked organized. T

hey then threw petrol bombs they had onto an oncoming bus as the driver tried to turn and escape in vain.

The goons continued to cause mayhem on the road headed towards Junction as more police were deployed to disperse them.

Anti-riot police officers had been deployed as several business premises closed ahead of the Azimio protests.

This is as a majority of businesses remained closed within the Central Business District (CBD).

