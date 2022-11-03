Matatu stage manager in trouble for abusing female driver





A terminus manager has admitted to scolding a lady matatu driver and demeaning her in public.

George Karanja pleaded guilty to insulting Catherine Kabura.

He also challenged her to grow a beard.

He is charged that on October 22, 2022, along Tom Mboya street in Nairobi, he used abusive words to the complainant.

The words, which cannot be published here for legal and ethical reasons, were aimed at provoking and disturbing the peace of the complainant and the general public.

Karanja pleaded for mercy before senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

He explained he was annoyed by the complainant who had blocked a matatu from his Sacco from picking up passengers.

The accused also told the court he had since apologized to the complainant and claimed she feared disciplinary action by her employer if she withdrew the case.

The court called for a pre-sentencing report before sentencing the accused.

The case will be mentioned on November 7, 2022.

Also read: Governor’s husband denied entry into County First Ladies Forum event

8 Requirements for Hustler Fund application