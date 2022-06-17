Matiang’i excites netizens with awkward dance moves – VIDEO

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i delivering his speech during ACK Bishops and Senior Clergy conference at All Africa Conference of Churches in Nairobi on April 19, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Since entering public office as the Cabinet Secretary for Education and now as the Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i has earned himself the reputation of an astute no nonsense leader.

Dr Matiangi, who assumed office after the death of Joseph Ole Nkaissery, has since been authoritative in changing policies and bettering others.

Among his notable achievements at the Ministry of Education are the strict rules implemented in 2016 to curb national examination malpractices.

At his present posting, Matiang’i has been similarly effective, if not infamous. For instance, in 2021, he introduced police reforms that banned romantic relationships between officers. This, he said, would help curb the rise in sexual harassment and indiscipline in the National Police Service.

In counties experiencing insecurity, Dr Matiang’i has not hesitated to impose dusk-to-dawn curfews.

But now he is getting the attention of netizens not because of leadership but his rather peculiar dance moves.

A video making rounds on social media captures Dr Matiang’i faring worse off in a dancing queue that involves his fellow Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Agriculture), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

In another undated video, he is only the only one who captured the attention of the online community. Education CS George Magoha looks like the head teacher looking at his students complete a punishment with his hand folded to his chest as he stood completely still.

The clips have drawn varied reactions from the online community. Here are a few comments:

