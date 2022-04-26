Matiang’i gives Kenyans five-day holiday





Kenyans will enjoy a five days break after the government declared Friday, April 29, 2022, and Tuesday, May 3, 2022, public holidays.

In a gazette notice published on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i declared Friday (this week) a holiday so as to allow Kenyans to attend the State funeral of fallen president Mwai Kibaki.

in of the life of the late President Mwai Kibaki and Tuesday next week a national holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

The long weekend will kick off on Friday, April 29, and will run to Tuesday, May 3. Labour Day, is a public holiday or day of festivities held in honor of working people.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares Friday, April 29, 2022, to be a public holiday throughout the Republic in order to accord all Kenyans the opportunity to participate in the State Funeral Service in honor of the life of the late H.E Mwai Kibaki, the third President of the Republic of Kenya,” the notice read in part.

Dr Matiang’i also mentioned Tuesday as another public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr – which is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

This is because the Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations will coincide with Monday which is a public holiday to mark Labour day since Sunday, May 1, falls on a Sunday which is a weekend.

It is worth noting that Muslims began observing the holy month of Ramadan in April.

The festival unlike the previous two years will not be marked under strict observance of Covid-19 containment measures.

This is after the government eased Covid-19 protocols curfew including the number of people who are allowed inside a place of worship at the same time.

The series of prayers are usually followed by a sermon where they will ask for forgiveness and also pray for peace across the world.