Matiang’i praises his juniors in farewell message but fails to mention Ruto





Outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has bid farewell to his team in the security docket as he prepares to leave office.

In a letter to departmental heads in the ministry and police bosses, Dr Matiang’i lauded his junior officers for what he termed as exemplary discharge of duty, taking account of achievement during his five year tenure.

The CS also said he was humbled by the privilege to serve in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet in four different ministries. Even so, Dr Matiang’i did not mention or congratulate the President-elect Dr William Ruto in his three-page message.

“As my tour of duty comes to an end, I exult in the pride of knowing that we have not only honoured expectations but exceeded them by important and evident milestones. History will vindicate out legacy,” Dr Matiang’i said.

“The dawn of a new administration is at hand. I invite you to take deserved pride in your role as security providers for supporting the delivery of the most peaceful election in Kenya’s history,” the message further read.

The CS also dismissed allegations of attempts to intimidate independent institutions during the just concluded General Election.

“Despite immense criticism, scorn and false accusations of scheming to manipulate and interfere with the General Election, our sector put up a stellar and professional performance in supporting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the General Election,” he said.

“The just-concluded Presidential petitions and the subsequent ruling did not indict our expansive team across the country in any wrongdoing. This affirms our collective professionalism and due diligence to duty. Equally, it is my conviction that those tasked with facilitating the smooth transition to the next administration will exhibit similar professionalism,” he said.

Dr Matiang’i singled out Principle Secretaries Karanja Kibicho, Zeinab Hussein and Safina Kwekwe, all who worked under him at the interior ministry, lauding them for their counsel in making important decisions during his tenure.

He also lauded the contribution of the two Inspectors General of Police, Joseph Boinnet and Hillary Mutyambai as well as Commissioners General of Prisons Isaiah Osugo, John Warioba and embattled former prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo terming them as highly skilled patriots.

“In their counsel which I often sought, I found a reliable inspiration for important decisions and actions around policy, strategy and the implementation of the same,” he said.

Dr Matiang’i was appointed as the Interior Cabinet Secretary in July 2017, following the demise of Major General (Rtd) Joseph Nkaiserry. He was also among the six Cabinet Secretaries who were retained by President Kenyatta in 2017 from his first cabinet.

Dr Matiang’i fell out with Dr Ruto following the 2018 Handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader party Raila Odinga.

Some of Dr Ruto’s duties were subsequently transferred to Dr Matiang’i which further severed their relationship during President Kenyatta final term.

Their relationship was irreparably damaged when Dr Matiang’i joined Mr Raila Odinga’s campaign team with the blessing of President Kenyatta.