Matiang’i raid: IG Koome says no police officer was sent to Karen residence





Inspector General Japhet Koome has rubbished claims that officers under the National Police Service was sent to former Cabinet Secretary of Interior Dr Fred Matiangi’s house last night.

IG Koome noted that the NPS had nothing to do with the raid.

“There was no police officer under the NPS that was sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all,” he clarified.

On Wednesday night, news broke that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers were after the former CS.

However, the EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak told the Nation last night that his team had nothing to do with the reported raid.

Matiang’is lawyer Danstan Omari added that they were aware of the plans to arrest Dr Matiang’i but were not sure of the reasons.

He demanded that the officers be allowed access to the compound only if they produced a search warrant.

“This habit of walking into someone’s home at night and making arrests is unacceptable and unconstitutional. We shall not allow the officers to nab him,” said the lawyer.

Also present at the scene was the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga who condemned the manner in which the officers were planning to arrest Dr Matiang’i, saying that it was unfortunate that such things were happening in the country.

“Police have surrounded his home at this time of the day. The more things change, the more they remain the same. Why arrest people without formal charges?” posed Mr Odinga.

