Matiang’i: Rift Valley is safe, there is no evidence of threats ahead of the polls

Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i makes his remarks during the launch of the National Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Risks Assessment Report on July 27, 2022 at Serena Hotel. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured the country of a peaceful electioneering period. While speaking in Molo, Nakuru County on Tuesday, Dr Matiang’i said there is no evidence of threat in Rift Valley as has been reported in sections of the media.

The CS has also assured residents of Rift Valley that security agencies in the country are on a high alert.

“Rift Valley is secure, quiet and we don’t have evidence of anything that should worry anyone,” Matiang’i said.

Dr Matiang’i’s assurance comes in the wake of reports that leaflets with warning to non-indigenous communities are being distributed in some parts of Rift Valley, including Eldoret.

At the same time, the CS said eight suspects linked to the leaflets have already been arrested and that the police are closely monitoring the situation.

The CS also said the National Security Council has ordered for additional security personnel to be deployed in parts of Rift Valley, including Kuresoi, Molo, Eldoret and other areas mapped out as vulnerable in the country ahead of the August General Election.

“We are going to deploy additional personnel in Eldoret to increase surveillance and patrol along the borders of this region (Rift Valley) and the neighbouring regions,” Matiang’i said.

The CS further added that a multi-agency command center has been established in Nakuru to provide a 24-hour support to wananchi drawing attention to security incidents for prompt response by security services.

This comes just a few days after the Inspector General (IG) of the National Police Service, Hilary Mutyambai, assured Kenyans that the service is adequately prepared to discharge its duties during the electoral cycle.

Mutyambai said they have established a National Election Security Command Centre which is manned on a 24-hour basis and equipped to handle all situational analysis related to election security.

On Monday, during his campaign rallies in Rift valley, Deputy President William Ruto said that the region will remain peaceful during and after the election.

The DP also asked the National Intelligence Service (NIS) director general not to allow his office to be used to shield people who are spreading propaganda.

“They are either your people or the people who you know, and they should be stopped because we want a peaceful election,” Ruto said.

Religious leaders from various denominations and sect have in recent days been holding prayer meetings for peaceful election.