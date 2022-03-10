Matiang’i spells out fresh bodaboda rules





Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has issued fresh directives that bodaboda riders must comply with.

The tough speaking CS, while speaking on Thursday, explained bodaboda riders will henceforth be required to have a smart drivers licence.

They will also be required to belong to a Sacco,

“This has to happen within the period of registration because we will open the books on 21st of March, and we will do this exercise for 60 days consistently,” he added.

Additionally, the National Government and Administration of Officers will begin a formal recognition and engagement with bodaboda leaders across all structures of administration.

“Every regional commissioner and county commissioner must know who is their regional and county chairperson of bodaboda. They must talk to them and hold meetings with them on a monthly basis.”

The new directives come after an uproar from Kenyans following the sexual assault and abuse of a Zimbabwean diplomat early this week along Prof Wangari Maathai Road, formerly Forest Road.

The disturbing video made the Head of State order a crackdown of all bodaboda operators in Nairobi and across the country.

Speaking during the International Women’s Day at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the crackdown should not be seen as targeting small businesses, but a restoration of sanity in the bodaboda sector.