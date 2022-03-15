Matiang’i warns NGOs on lavish expenditure





Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, has put Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) that misuse funds meant for development on notice.

Speaking in Nairobi at the launch of the annual NGO report, Matiang’i claimed some organization heads prioritize paying themselves huge salaries and allowances at the expense of channeling the monies towards uplifting the lives of those in the community.

“NGOs should develop a culture of taking care of various resources to ensure that funds are used for the intended purpose. If it’s for the purpose of development, then let it do so,” he explained.

Matiang’i also warned that NGOs that have not updated their records will be registered in 90 days.

He explained that some 6000 NGOs are functioning without permission frpom the government.