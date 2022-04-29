Mau Mau war veterans move to court to kick Ruto out of office

Mau Mau veterans seeking removal of Deputy President William Ruto from office at the High Court in Nairobi. PHOTO: Richard Munguti

Mau Mau veterans seeking removal of Deputy President William Ruto from office at the High Court in Nairobi. PHOTO: Richard Munguti





The High Court has directed Deputy President William Ruto to file a response in a suit seeking his removal from office within five days.

Justice Hedwiq Ong’udi has fixed the case filed by Mau Mau war veterans for hearing on May 19, 2022.

When the case came up for directions Justice Ong’udi was informed by the petitioners through Michael Kariuki Kirungia that the DP acknowledged receipt of the suit papers.

“All the parties herein are hereby directed to file responses on or before May 19 when the case will be heard,” the judge ordered.

The war veterans are urging the court to remove from office Dr Ruto alleging that he has abandoned the government and has since joined another political formation-the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

They are urging the court to bar Dr Ruto from using state facilities in his quest to ascend to leadership in the August 9,2022 general elections.

The court is being urged to evict him from the governments Karen residence since has stopped discharging his official functions.

In the suit filed under a certificate of urgency by Mzee Michael K Kirungia, it is averred Dr Ruto has abdicated his Constitutional roles as the Principal Assistant to the President and embarked on “self-assigned duties”.

Dr Ruto is accused of violating Article 147 (1)(2) of the Constitution by failing to discharge his roles as the deputy president as the principal assistant to the President.

Mr Kirungia further states that Dr Ruto has committed a crime under the Oaths and Statutory Declaration Act Cap 15(II) Laws of Kenya.

He is further accused of violating Article 148(5) under the National Oaths and Affirmations Third Schedule.

Also the court has been urged to declared Dr Ruto has breached Article 150 (1)(b) (i)(ii)(iii) of the Constitution on Code of Conduct prescribed for the Deputy President.

As a consequence, of the glaring violations the applicant is urging the court to restrain him from using the Office of the Deputy President and the Official residence from in conducting meetings of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The petitioner states that Dr Ruto has since decamped from Jubilee Party which sponsored him during the 2017 General elections to join UDA.

The applicant says Dr Ruto is advocating ideals of another political party and should thus be presumed to have resigned.

Further the High court has been told the DP has been engaging in countrywide campaigns to popularize UDA which is sponsoring him to become the country’s next president.

In an application filed under urgency, Kurungia further accused DP Ruto of gross misconduct, claiming he was attacking the government that he is serving.

“The Deputy President William Ruto has failed to perform the functions conferred to him by the Constitution,” Kurungia claims.

Ruto is further accused of illegally using public funds and resources while campaigning ahead of the August 9 elections.

Kurungia said to date, the DP is doing different functions against the oath he took before the Chief Juctice in 2017.

The group further claimed Ruto has violated article 147(1) (2) of the Constitution and he is not acting as their principal assistant of the president instead he is doing his own functions.

“Unless the orders sought are granted, the public is going to suffer irreparable loss and damage,” states Kirungia

Kurungia wants the court to restrain the DP from using his office and his official residence to host UDA events pending determination of case.