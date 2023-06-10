Maurice Chichi’s death: Ex-Leopards treasurer’s kin alleges foul play

Former AFC Leopards treasurer, the late Maurice Chichi. Right: A fan of AFC Leopards on the streets of Nairobi before a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GROUP

An uncle of former AFC Leopards treasurer, Maurice Chichi, who died on May 28, 2023 under unclear circumstances, has expressed doubt on what was widely reported to have caused his kin’s death.

It initially was reported that Mr Chichi died from head injuries he sustained after he fell down a flight of stairs at his home.

However, Speaking during the funeral service on Thursday, the uncle, Hardison Andambi, said he found it unbelievable that the stairs he was shown at the late Chichi’s home is what caused his death.

“It is one of the very safest stair cases I’ve ever come across. That staircase has a very long inclination angle of about 20-25 degrees if too high. Even if I were to slip, even a child, he would walk. I asked myself ‘surely, Maurice has come to this staircase, he has fallen and hit his head on the wall. He has a deep cut at the back of his head’. I had not seen the cut, this was the story I was given,” Andambi told mourners.

“Then I was told, there was a smear of blood on the wall. So I said if he fell and he has a deep cut on his head, then blood should have dripped and flown in streams. If not many, at least 3 or 4 streams to drop down by gravity. There was nothing like that. No blood on the wall, no blood on the floor,” he said.

He also wondered why there were no blood spots on the the walls or on Chichi’s shirt, if indeed he fell and injured his head.

“I am sure we shall know what happened to Maurice. Everyone has been asking what happened to him and I couldn’t answer them,” Mr Andambi said.

Mr Andambi described the late Chichi as a courageous, outgoing, tolerant, patient and selfless person.

According to a postmortem report, the deceased suffered a broken bone in his neck. The pathologist is reported to ruled out death as a result of falling down on a staircase or being pushed and that Chichi was strangled.

Investigations are now ongoing to establish the cause of Chichi’s death. The deceased, who died at the age of 44, leaves behind a wife and daughter. He will be buried at his rural home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

