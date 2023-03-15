Maxine Wahome denies murdering her boyfriend Assad Khan

Rally driver Maxine Wahome at the Milimani Law Court on March 7, 2023 to face murder charges over the death of her boyfriend Assad Khan. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Rally driver Maxine Wahome has denied she murdered her boyfriend Assad Khan. Ms Wahome denied the charge read to her virtually from Kilimani Police Station where she has been held since March 7, 2023.

After denying the charge, the prosecution applied for the accused to be detained at Langata Women’s Prison.

Lawyer Danstan Omari for the victim’s family applied to be given time to respond to the bail application.

Justice Lilian Mutende gave Omari two days to respond to the application for bail.

The court also directed that all statements be given to the accused with the bail application set for March 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ms Wahome will be detained at Langata Women’s Prison ahead of the bail application hearing.