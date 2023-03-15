Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

LifeNewsWhat's Hot

Maxine Wahome denies murdering her boyfriend Assad Khan

By Richard Munguti March 15th, 2023 1 min read

Rally driver Maxine Wahome has denied she murdered her boyfriend Assad Khan. Ms Wahome denied the charge read to her virtually from Kilimani Police Station where she has been held since March 7, 2023.

After denying the charge, the prosecution applied for the accused to be detained at Langata Women’s Prison.

Lawyer Danstan Omari for the victim’s family applied to be given time to respond to the bail application.

Justice Lilian Mutende gave Omari  two days to respond to the application for bail.

The court also directed that all statements be given to the accused with the bail application set for March 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ms Wahome will be detained at Langata Women’s Prison ahead of the bail application hearing.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Why Nairobi women prefer dating white men